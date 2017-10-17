Whalers Lock Up Share of League Title

by Gavin Menu

Peter Solow can have a hard time focusing on the bright spots. He is, after all, a longtime — and often suffering — soccer coach whose natural instinct is to address deficiencies rather than celebrate day-to-day triumphs.

But even Solow had to smile late on Saturday as the sun set on Pierson High School’s homecoming celebration with the boys soccer team having locked up at least a share of its second straight League VIII championship.

The Whalers’ 4-2 win over Port Jefferson came on the school’s brand new grass field, which presented less than ideal playing conditions following a heavy rainstorm earlier in the day and a steady mist that persisted throughout the game.

“I hope you guys know how to swim,” Solow warned referees as he stood in soggy ankle-deep grass prior to Saturday’s game, which was the second varsity contest held on the new field, the first being a 6-1 victory by the girls soccer team following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

A 1-1 tie with Southold on October 12 meant Pierson (12-0-1) needed to win just one of its final two games to guarantee a share of the league championship, which it shared last year with Stony Brook. A win over Smithtown Christian in a game that occurred after press time on Wednesday would have locked up the league title for the Whalers alone and the top seed for the upcoming Suffolk County Class C playoffs.

“We have a lot of work to,” Solow said after acknowledging that the win over Port Jeff indeed guaranteed at least a share of the league title. “Our defense was somewhat disorganized. On offense, when you’re attacking, everyone has to attack. And when you’re defending, everyone has to defend. We had some guys way out of position.”

Pierson is expected to face either Greenport or Southold in a Suffolk County Class C semifinal on Wednesday, October 25, with the other semifinal to be played at Southold on the same day. The Suffolk County Class C Championship game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 28, at Diamond in the Pines park in Coram, where the Whalers last season won their first county championship in 20 years.

“This is what we’re going to work on for the playoffs,” Solow said on Sunday, back to work on fixing his team’s shortcomings. “Conditioning, defense and passing the ball more effectively — in other words, the entire game.”

Pierson sophomore Jorge Alvarado struck first on Saturday with a nifty goal that followed a perfectly placed pass from the midfield by Akeem Leckie. The Whalers held the one-goal lead at halftime, but Port Jeff tied the game early in the second half on a goal that spoke directly to Solow’s concerns.

“They ended up scoring on a penalty kick when one of our guys was trying to track back and cover a guy and fouled him,” Solow said. “And their second goal was off a free kick right outside the penalty area. That’s a reflection of not particularly solid defense.”

Luckily for Pierson, the team’s offense had also opened up with Sam Warne scoring two goals and Luis Padilla adding another to all but put the game away. Solow has been impressed with the play of Warne, Suffolk County’s fourth leading scorer in terms of goals and assists combined.

“He has almost an equal amount of assists to goals, which demonstrates how unselfish he is,” Solow said about his senior captain. “He is one of the guys on our team who is a game changer.”

One of the major reasons why Pierson was disoriented on defense on Saturday was the loss of Josue Cruz, a senior defender who left the Southold game in an ambulance following a potential head or neck injury. Solow on Saturday said Cruz was doing well, did not have a major injury, and was expected back for the Smithtown Christian game, where he was reunited on the back line with Santi Gonzalez, another key defender who returned to the field on Saturday after missing eight games with a concussion.

“When we lost Santi, it was a big deal,” Solow said. “We’ve been shifting everyone around, and then losing Josue — he is one of the top two defenders we have — was also very tough.

“We had a lot of guys out of position,” Solow added, “but fortunately after Wednesday’s game we have a week before the first playoff game.”

Which might just allow some time to celebrate as well.

