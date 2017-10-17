Volleyball Wins on Homecoming, but Falls to Stony Brook

by Gavin Menu

At first glance, it appeared as if Pierson’s homecoming weekend would get off on the wrong foot. With its sights set squarely on a Monday meeting with first-place Stony Brook, the Pierson-Bridgehampton girls volleyball team first had to take care of business against visiting Shelter Island on Friday, October 13.

But following a raucous pep rally in the high school gym, Shelter Island looked like it might play the role of spoiler and came back to win the first game, 25-20. After honoring her team’s lone senior, Leigh Hatfield, Pierson head coach Donna Fischer shuffled her lineup and put freshman Gylia Dryden on the front line.

The results from there told the rest of the story.

Dryden dominated at the net and finished with five kills and five blocks, while eighth-grader Sofia Mancino was her usual cool self at the setter position as Pierson won three straight games, 25-13, 25-13 and 27-25, to improve to 7-1 in the League VIII standings.

The thrill was short lived, however, as Pierson lost 3-0 to Stony Brook on Monday. The Lady Bears (9-0) won the match with scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 26-24 and as a result clinched the program’s first-ever League VIII championship.

Mancino led the Whalers against Shelter Island with a team-high 24 serves against Shelter Island and dished out 17 assists. Hatfield, in her final home game at Pierson, finished with 10 serves and seven kills. Fischer praised Hatfield in her pre-game comments.

“She attended every clinic and workshop and open gym with enthusiasm and heart,” Fischer said. “Leigh is an exceptional student, an IB student and high honor roll. She is also an exceptional player.”

Hatfield said following the Shelter Island game that her team has a tendency to come out slow in the first game, which was the case in both its matches this week. For that trend to reverse in the upcoming postseason, the Lady Whalers, she said, will have to get back to basics.

“It just takes a little bit for us to get in the groove,” Hatfield said. “We just have to focus on the little things and we’ll be okay.”

The Lady Whalers will close out the regular season with a match at Mercy on Tuesday. The Suffolk County Class C playoffs are tentatively set to begin on Wednesday, November 1.

