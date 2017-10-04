Thiele Takes Aim at Trump Tax Plan

by Gavin Menu

The proposed elimination of the state and local tax deduction included in the tax overhaul proposal put forth by the Trump administration was condemned by New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week. Mr. Thiele said the elimination of state and local tax deductions would cost 3.3 million New Yorkers $17.5 billion in increased federal tax liability, according to an analysis completed by the state.

Mr. Thiele said in a release that state and local tax deductions have been part of the Internal Revenue Service tax code since it was created in 1913. “For more than 100 years, Congress has recognized that a federal tax on the amount of state and local taxes is nothing more than unfair double taxation on working Americans and a federal invasion of state sovereignty,” he said in a release.

He said the president’s tax plan would actually result in a tax hike for New Yorkers who itemize their deductions, stating it would cost someone making less than $50,000 about $420 a year, while those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 would see their tax increase by about $1,300. On average, across all income levels, the average tax increase would be nearly $5,300 per taxpayer, he said.

Among Long Islanders, 943,959 taxpayers would pay an additional $4.3 billion in federal income tax, which adds up to $4,500 per taxpayer, he continued.

According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, New York already sends $48 billion more in taxes to Washington than it gets back in services. This negative balance of payments would be further exacerbated by the elimination of the state and local tax deduction, Mr. Thiele said.

“As the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Small Business, I am also concerned by the impact this tax proposal will have on small businesses across Long Island and New York State, many of whom pay taxes on their business through the personal income tax,” Mr. Thiele said. “There can be no doubt that this proposal will cost New York State jobs and will make New York less competitive as it attempts to attract new business, such as Amazon, to the state. Each of our federal representatives in the Congress should make it clear to the president immediately that the proposal to eliminate state and local tax deductibility is a non-starter.”

