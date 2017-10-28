Street Leads Lady Whalers to Suffolk Field Hockey Crown

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu and Michael Heller

Autumn Street went from ACT to MVP.

The Bridgehampton senior showed up late for the Suffolk County Class C final against Babylon on Saturday after taking ACT tests at the Ross School all morning. She entered the game and scored almost immediately, and finished with a pair of goals to lead the the Pierson/Bridgehampton field hockey team to a 4-0 victory at Half Hollow Hills West High School.

“When I came here I was a little tired, but I wanted to get in as soon as possible, and my coach put me in a few minutes after I got here, so I was just really happy to be able to play,” said Street, whose team advanced to the Long Island Class C Championship game against the winner from Nassau County at Newfield High School on Wednesday, November 1, at 4:30 p.m.

Pierson freshman Brooke Esposito got the scoring going early on Saturday with a quick goal that put the Lady Whalers up 1-0 early in the first half. Once Street showed up, the floodgates opened and the county final quickly turned into a blowout.

“We’ve not scored four goals in a game all season, so it was nice to have that, especially in a championship,” head coach Kim Hannigan said. “We’ve been working a lot on shooting, and on rebounds, so it finally got to pay off. I think, hopefully, that going into Wednesday with that added confidence will pay off.”

Pierson advanced to the Long Island final last season as well, but lost to Carle Place. The team was seeded fourth in Division II during the preseason this year, so faced a tough schedule that did not include a single team from Class C.

Following their victory, the also freshly minted county champion boys soccer team joined the Lady Whalers, as well players from the school’s league championship golf team, for a parade down Main Street in Sag Harbor.

