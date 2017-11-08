Sports Wrap: Runners Headed to States, Swimmers 6th, Golfers Close Out Year

by Gavin Menu

Pierson Cross Country Runners Headed to States

Two boys and two girls will represent Pierson cross country at the New York State championship meet this Saturday, November 11, at Wayne Central High School in Ontario, which is located just outside of Rochester.

Competing in the Section XI Class D Championship at Sunken Meadow State Park on Friday, Ben McErlean was the fourth overall qualifier with a time of 20:03. His teammate, junior Hunter Hansen, finished in 20:42 and will join McErlean at the state meet. Eighth-grader Keegan Guyer barely missed out on qualifying, and will serve as an alternate on the Class D team.

For the girls, freshman Penelope Green, who placed third overall in 22:16, and junior Caroline Jungck, who was sixth in 23:59, will represent Pierson at the state meet as well.

Bonac Swimmers Finish Sixth, Purcell a Two-Time County Champion

The East Hampton girls swim team finished sixth out of 28 teams at the Section XI Suffolk County Championship Meet on Saturday, November 4. The Lady Bonackers posted a team-total of 166 points to finish behind Ward Melville (269), Connetquot (231), Northport/Commack (225), Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point (215) and Huntington/Walt Whitman (168).

“The dedication and hard work that the girls put in throughout the season shined through on their efforts in competition,” head coach Craig Brierley said, adding that the majority of his swimmers posted personal-best times at the county meet.

Pierson freshman Catalina Badilla dropped over five seconds from her personal best time in the 200-yard freestyle to secure seventh place and earn the team 12 points. Badilla also swam in the 100 butterfly, finishing 11th, and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team, which finished second overall in 1:42.52, which earned her All-County status along with teammates Madison Jones, Sophia Swanson and Julia Brierley.

As a result of her performance, Badilla was named by her teammates as Swimmer of the Meet. “Always a tough competitor and a very hard worker in practice, Catalina has earned her successes in the pool.,” Brierley said in an announcing the award.

“As our 2017 season comes to a close, it was so inspiring to watch this year’s group of swimmers compete with heart and give all they had in every race throughout the season,” he continued, addressing the entire team. “Our athletes represented their schools with respect and dignity with so many wonderful accomplishments and personal growth.”

As a side note, Maggie Purcell, who swims with many of the Lady Bonackers on the East Hampton YMCA Hurricanes swim team but competes as an individual representing Southampton High School, was a two-time county champion with victories in the 50 freestyle (24.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.56).

Golf Team Closes Out Season at Counties

The Pierson golf team, which won the regular season League VIII title and the league tournament, competed in the Suffolk County meet at Rock Hill on Friday, and finished eighth to close out the season. In his final match as a Whaler, Thomas Brooks was the only Pierson golfer to return for a second day and shot a two-day total of 157.

East Hampton’s Turner Foster, who was the defending individual county champion, lost that title this year to Shane DeVincenzo of Port Jefferson, who shot a two-day total of 140.

Graduating from the program along with Brooks are Tyler LaBorne, E.J. Burke and Greg Baum.

Comments