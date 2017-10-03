Sports Wrap: Lady Whalers “Dig Pink,” Boys Soccer Still Perfect

by Gavin Menu

Lady Whalers Blank Greenport in “Dig Pink” Match

Pierson sophomore Samantha Cox had 18 serves, seven kills and eight aces to lead the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-13) win over Greenport on September 27 in the program’s annual “Dig Pink” match at home, which raised money for the Side Out Foundation, which performs research for stage four breast cancer. Sofia Mancino dished out 22 assists and Aziza El and Hannah Tuma combined for 12 blocks to lead the Lady Whalers to a 5-1 record in League VIII, which puts them in second place behind unbeaten Stony Brook, which hosts Pierson on October 16.

“The girls are in a really good place at the halfway point and are practicing hard,” Pierson head coach Donna Fischer said. “Very enthusiastic for a young group!”

The Lady Whalers played at Port Jefferson on Wednesday after press time and will host Shelter Island for homecoming on Friday, October 13, at 3:30 p.m.

Soccer Still Perfect After Wins Over Port Jeff, Stony Brook

Pierson senior Grady Burton scored two goals, and Jorge Alvarado and Ariel Quiros added one apiece to lead the Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Port Jefferson on Thursday, September 28. Sam Warne played the roll of distributor and picked up three assists in the process.

The Whalers improved to 9-0 in League VIII (10-0 overall) with a 5-0 win over Stony Brook on Monday. Warne had two goals and an assist, while Alvarado, Luis Padilla and Akeem Lecki scored goals as well.

The Whalers hosted Mercy on Wednesday after press time and will face their biggest challenge of the season thus far on Friday, October 6, with a game at Center Moriches, the top-ranked Class B program in New York State, at 7:45 p.m. Pierson and Center Moriches are the only two teams in Suffolk County without a tie or a loss this season.

Share This!









Comments