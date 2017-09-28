Spending Up, Tax Rate Down in Proposed Southampton Town Budget

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman on Thursday submitted a proposed $99.4 million budget that calls for a $4.7 million spending increase, or just less than 5 percent, but projects a slight cut in the tax rate.

“For the second year in a row, the town will see a tax rate reduction,” Mr Schneiderman said in his budget message to the town board. “I think that is significant.”

Assuming no changes are made to the budget by the board, the tax rate would dip to $1.389 per $1,000 of assessed valuation from $1.399, or about 0.7 percent.

Mr. Scheinderman, who provided few details about the spending plan, said it would maintatin the town’s current “operational levels,” while strengthening the town’s ability “to address environmental and public safety issues” and “supporting the efforts to improve and to strengthen town infrastructure.”

The budget calls for only one additional staff member, a full-time code enforcement officer, the supervisor said. He added that the largest single increase would be for insurance, which he estimated would cost an additional $1 million this year.

The town is able to project a lower tax rate rate because the total value of all property in town, on which the tax rate is based, continues to increase. Total assessed value rose this year to $63.69 billion, about $3 billion more than last year.

“For the first time in 15 years, the total valuation of real property has increased in every single school district across the town,” Mr. Schneiderman told the board. He said he believed property values were rising because Southampton is a good place to live.

“People want to live in our community,” he said. “We have great parks. We have great police. We have strong code enforcement. We have great schools. We protect our environment. We preserve our open spaces. We are a desirable area.”

The town has also seen increases in revenues from things like the mortgage tax, building permits and other fees, said Len Marchese, the town comptroller.

He said the town’s tax levy will rise by about 4.5 percent, to $64.05 million, up from $61.26 million last year, while the balance of the budget will be covered by about $33 million in other revenues.

Mr. Schneiderman said the budget will result in a $4.6 million reduction in the town’s long-term debt, from about $110.2 million last year, to $105.6 million this year. That comes on the heels of a $7 million reduction the year before, he said.

The supervisor said the town has maintained its Aaa bond rating, the highest available. “We’re stronger than ever and deserve that rating,” he said.

He said the town had not “raided surpluses” to cut taxes. Instead, its fund balances remain strong and have grown by about 40 percent over the past decade. The town is projecting a year-end fund balance of about $31.4 million and plans to earmark $2 million from those funds to the budget.

The town’s fund balance is about 30 perent of the operating budget, which is about double what rating agencies want to see, he said.

Board members had no questions for Mr. Schneiderman. They plan to offer their amendments to the document at a work session next Thursday, October 5. The board has scheduled hearings for Octobe 24 and November 14. By state law, the budget must be adopted by November 20.

