SoFo Monthly Clean-Up Plays the Long Game

by Kathryn Menu

There are no greater polluters of East End beaches than humans — and so it’s up to us to do something about it.

Join the staff of the South Fork Natural History Museum in their Citizen Science Initiative on Saturday, November 11, at 8 a.m. at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack for a monthly beach clean-up program that surveys the types of trash collected at the beach, monitoring over time the amount of trash collected from each site in collaboration with the Ocean Conservancy.

“It is important for the community to be involved in these clean-ups,” SoFo Executive Director Frank Quevedo said in a statement. “The SoFo staff is committed to keeping our local habitats healthy and we are striving to do so in a scientific manner.”

This project is free to join. For more information and to register, please call (631) 537-9735 or email sofo@hamptons.com.

