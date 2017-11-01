School News: Sag Harbor Learns New Languages; Young Cowgirls Receive Scholarships

by Christine Sampson

Learning Languages After School

Sag Harbor Elementary School students are learning more about languages from around the world in several after-school enrichment programs, including the new third-grade club, Hello Three Ways.

Advised by teaching assistant Diane Deger, the club began last spring and provides an opportunity for the third-graders to experience the languages and cultures of the three countries that are part of their social studies curriculum. The countries of study are Italy, Japan and Kenya. During the 40-minute weekly program, students learn a variety of facts and figures, are taught to say hello and introduce themselves in Japanese, Italian and Swahili, the language of Kenya. They also learn about the life of children in each of the countries through several activities such as making Kenyan talking sticks and celebrating Japanese Children’s Day, “kodomo no hi,” by creating paper kites, playing Bingo Lingo and sampling sushi.

“The more students learn about how other children live, learn and speak, the more they realize that their dreams and goals are universal,” said Ms. Deger. “In ‘Hello Three Ways,’ we are enjoying this experience, even if it is only three languages out of 6,500. It is a great place to start.”

Ms. Deger, who holds a master’s degree in art history, has studied French, Italian, German and Japanese and has traveled extensively. She also provides after-school enrichment programs in Italian and Japanese throughout the school year.

‘Hello Three Ways’ will again be offered to third-graders in spring 2018.

Young Cowgirls Receive Scholarships

Montauk’s Ryder Patrowicz, 8, and East Hampton’s Sofia Mendoza, 9, have been awarded scholarships by The Cohen Family Scholarhip and The Baldwin Children’s Scholarship, respectively, to attend the Young Cowgirls workshop at Guild Hall in East Hampton this fall, Neo-Political Cowgirls founder and artistic director Kate Mueth and director of education Susan Stout announced this week.

The scholarship will enable the two girls to attend a workshop, running October 24 through December 5, designed to support girls and children identifying as female through journaling, theater games, friendship-building, communication-strengthening, idea-sharing, and directing for the stage. NPC has brought these creative workshops to hundreds of girls ages 8 to 13 over the past seven years. The session is focused on teaching how theater can be used to address social justice issues and the program will culminate in a free performance share on the stage of The John Drew Theater at Guild Hall on December 5 at 7 p.m.

Ross Lower School Students Elect Student Government

Students at Ross Lower School exercised their civic duty recently, casting their ballots to elect the 2017–2018 representatives for student government. In their campaign speeches, the candidates—most of whom began attending Ross as early as pre-kindergarten— spoke of their longtime desire to run for student government. The student body ultimately elected Keira F. as president, Milo T. as vice president, Sefton E. as treasurer, and Delani B. as secretary.

In other Ross School news, field primatologist William O’Hearn IV, son of Head of High School Bill O’Hearn and Chief of Student Advancement Andi O’Hearn, visited Ross Lower School to share with students his unusual job and the path he took to get there. Mr. O’Hearn works at Puerto Rico’s Cayo Santiago Field Station, also known as Monkey Island, where he studies the way that social bonds impact monkeys’ responses to one another in times of conflict. In addition to sharing his insights as a field researcher, Mr. O’Hearn shared stories of the incredible monkeys’ incredible resilience in the devastating wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Halloween Safety

Officer McGruff the Dog and Police Officer Kim Notel of the East Hampton Town Police Department visited the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center in East Hampton on Friday to give a presentation to all of the children on Halloween safety.

In other Halloween news, Meghan Payne’s pre-kindergarten class won a “monstrous merit” award for their Halloween mural in the Independent newspaper’s annual “Short and Scary” contest. The mystery of the weigh of a large pumpkin in the Center’s rotunda was revealed this week, after children made guesses about its weight. Winners from each of the Center’s four pre-K classes, whose guesses were closest to the actual weight won an EWECC tote bag full of picture books.

The World of Pirates at Hayground

Marybeth Pacilio and Helene Necroto’s class at the Hayground School in Bridgehampton recently entered the exciting world of pirates last week. On the first day of its exploration, the class listened to sea shanties as the children poured over our wonderful collection of pirate books. Students then identified one or more topics that excited them. The list included subjects such as pirate weaponry and armor, the inner workings of a pirate ship, pirate maps and famous women pirates, among other things. They will explore the most popular themes together as a class.

The class is preparing to write a book about Captain Kidd and spent a full day doing research. The children were split into three research teams, each charged with learning about a different aspect of our subject. The youngest children set out to answer the question “What is a pirate?” while the two other groups researched the particulars of Captain Kidd’s life and the time he spent on Long Island. Each group assumed the role of “teacher” and presented all that they learned, while their classmates took notes. The next phase of the class’ study will include a discussion about primary and secondary resources and a “History Mystery” where the kids are presented with a document to study and draw conclusions about.

