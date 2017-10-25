Sage To Be Honored with Historic Marker

by Christine Sampson

The name Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage is well known here in Sag Harbor, where she provided the monetary gifts that created Pierson Middle-High School, the John Jermain Memorial Library and Mashashimuet Park. But she was also known among the progressive women of her time who were key in citizens’ efforts to establish voting rights for women in New York State 100 years ago this year.

In recognition of Mrs. Sage’s accomplishments, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation has installed an historic marker in front of the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, Mrs. Sage’s former home on Main Street, which will be formally dedicated on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“She was certainly important in Sag Harbor Village history, and in a broader sense she was very, very important in the progressive movement,” museum manager Greg Therriault said in an interview. “She was one of many wealthy women in America who saw it as their mission to share their wealth for the betterment of all people, but especially women, families and children through education.”

The Pomeroy Foundation established its historic marker program in 2006 first in Onondaga County to “educate the public and foster historic tourism,” according to its website. The foundation has since sponsored over 400 such markers in New York. It recently installed a marker in East Hampton Village honoring suffragist May Groot Manson.

“The participation and enthusiasm for this program has proven to us that our communities want to preserve their local history,” the foundation says on its website.

Mr. Therriault credited Zach Studenroth, the museum’s former manager, and Barbara Pintauro-Lobosco, formerly the co-president of its board of directors, with leading the effort to install the marker in honor of Mrs. Sage.

“She was a true activist, and that’s so important in the history of our village and the history of our nation,” Mr. Therriault said.

