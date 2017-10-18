Sag Harbor’s Garden Street on the Zoning Board Radar

by Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor’s Garden Street was on the radar of the Sag Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday, with applications from two homeowners just a few doors down from each other sparking debate.

One resident is one step closer to being able to stand up straight in her master bedroom after the ZBA approved a handful of variances following a lengthy process that first saw the board deny her bid to renovate her house. Meanwhile, a second homeowner will have to wait to see if his application garners enough ZBA support after neighbors raised questions about the environmental merits of his proposed pool.

Sara Colleton of 52 Garden Street went through six iterations of architectural designs and multiple appearances before the ZBA before securing key variances, according to her attorney, Dennis Downes. At the heart of her application is her tall stature, which Mr. Downes said prohibited her from being able to stand up straight in the master bedroom of her one-and-a-half story house. She originally sought a pyramid variance of about 4,100 cubic feet to be able to build a two-story addition on the back of the house, which the ZBA rejected in March. It also rejected a somewhat scaled-down variance request, to 3,448 cubic feet, in April.

Ms. Colleton’s architect, Kathryn Fee, said the new plans called for a small one-and-a-half story addition to the back of the house to extend the kitchen and then a 1-story addition to be built as a living room so that the current living room on the first floor can be converted to a master bedroom. That would eliminate the need to build a master bedroom on the second floor as the original plans showed, Ms. Fee said.

Village code does not recognize half-stories, so the one-and-a-half story section is technically classified as a two-story addition, according to the project’s turn-down letter from Building Inspector Tom Preiato.

“This has been a long process for the homeowner,” Ms. Fee said. “We are presenting an addition that is modest in scale, appropriate for the neighborhood and doesn’t change the streetscape. The homeowner loves this house and would very much like to preserve it for years to come.”

The pyramid variance approved Tuesday by a 3-2 straw vote was 1,458 cubic feet. Three other variances, including a building coverage variance of 2.6 percent where 20 percent is the maximum building coverage permitted, were also granted. ZBA chairman Tim McGuire and board members Bob Plumb and Scott Baker voted yes, while board member Susan Mead voted no. Board member Jennifer Ponzini voted no on the pyramid variance while noting she was in favor of the other three requests.

They were approved over the continued objections of Jeffrey Bragman, an attorney who represents neighbor Robin Young.

“I find many of the statements made to be misleading,” Mr. Bragman said. “This is certainly a case about stories, and the question I have is which story do we believe?”

Her plans have yet go to the Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review for approval.

In the case of 59 Garden Street, William Egan is hoping to build a four-foot-deep pool in what is technically a front yard on the property, which abuts Spring and Howard streets as well.

“We could never conform to the code by putting the pool in the rear yard. We made the pool in the most conforming location,” said Mr. Downes, who also represents Mr. Egan. “We meet all other codes.”

Although screening with landscaping is proposed, neighbors raised concerns over flooding — which has been established as a long-standing problem in that area — as well as wetlands conservation and the presence of pools in the historic district.

“I think that pools in the front yard of the historic district are wrong,” Sag Harbor resident Mary Bennett said. “I think it would start a terrible precedent.”

Ms. Young spoke out against the pool. “Our historic neighborhood is being compromised. This pool is just one more thing,” she said.

The ZBA ultimately tabled the application to its November meeting.

“Because this is a flood-prone area and I know the applicant has done quite a bit of work to try to mitigate that, I’d like to get some sort of formal comment from an engineer that our environmental consultant can review that this will in fact improve drainage and will decrease the problems with flooding,” Mr. McGuire said.

Two Major Applications Tabled

Two hot-button topics, the waterfront Greystone Development condominiums and the Maritime Properties application for 20 Bay Street, were adjourned on Tuesday to the November 21 ZBA meeting. That meeting will begin with a 4:30 p.m. work session prior to the 5:30 p.m. regular meeting.

