Sag Harbor ZBA Poised to Approve Dopo Addition

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals is poised to approve a handful of variances that clear the way for the restaurant Dopo La Spiaggia on Bay Street to build an enclosed rear addition. The restaurant also plans to add a second-floor balcony facing the water.

In September, the board tabled Dopo’s application so that its attorney, Brian DeSesa, could provide details on how the proposed balcony would be used. On Tuesday, Mr. DeSesa returned with Larry Baum, one of the restaurant’s managing partners, who explained the balcony would not, in fact, be used for outdoor dining. Adding additional seats would have required a variance.

“When we have people waiting, a lot of times we have people standing out on the street,” Mr. Baum said. “We thought it would be nice for people to stand and have a view while they wait rather than standing out on the sidewalk. Right now we have to tell people to leave and we’ll call their cell phone.”

ZBA chairman Tim McGuire clarified Wednesday the balcony did not actually need ZBA approval, as it required no variances. The balcony will instead go before the village’s Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review for approval.

The ZBA did evaluate plans for a shed and brick patio in the back to be removed to make room for the addition. The restaurant’s plans now also call for a small peaked roof to be built to house a modern ventilation system that Mr. DeSesa said would operate more quietly and would also screen odors from the kitchen. Currently, the system is exposed, sitting atop a flat roof.

“Compared to what’s existing there now [it is] much more modern, efficient, sensitive to the neighbors,” he said. “The roof change does not change any of the dimensional relief being requested. We did address questions and concerns raised by this board and the neighbors.”

The restaurant had applied for six variances. Most notably, whereas the code dictates the permitted lot coverage is 70 percent and the permitted rear yard total coverage is 30 percent, the restaurant is asking the board to approve an increase in total lot coverage to about 81 percent and to approve an increase in rear yard lot coverage to about 63 percent. With the changes, the total increase in gross floor area in the restaurant would be about 25 percent.

The board heard from one neighbor who spoke last month and continued to oppose the project this week. Edward Mulderrig, who owns a house on Cross Street behind Dopo La Spiaggia, said in September the restaurant’s proposed changes would negatively impact his property, and after quickly reviewing the updated plans Tuesday, he maintained his position.

“The roof line is going to be pushed closer to my property line, which is not going to be great for the value of my property,” Mr. Mulderrig said. “…I have a view from the second floor and that’s what I’m trying to protect.”

Mr. DeSesa insisted his view would be unchanged, and Mr. Baum suggested adding arborvitae to screen the restaurant from Mr. Mulderrig’s property. But Mr. Mulderrig said another concern was that the restaurant would continue to grow down the road.

“I’m not thinking about the future, I’m thinking about now,” Mr. Baum replied. “My plan is to keep it low, and make it actually better for you. We’re not impeding your view any differently. It’s probably better than what you have now. You won’t have to listen to the clanging of the plates you have now.”

Mr. Mulderrig argued the ZBA shouldn’t approve the variances because “this is a self-imposed issue.”

When Mr. McGuire asked the board to weigh in on the restaurant’s requests, ZBA member Jennifer Ponzini said she liked the concept of noise isolation in the new roof. Board member Susan Mead — who is now a full member, rather than an alternate, after the recent resignation of Karl Kaiser — said she thought the updated plans were an improvement. Board member Scott Baker agreed. Board member Bob Plumb suggested some structural arrangements to the kitchen and dishwashing setup, saying he thought the basement could be better utilized.

“I see this as an opportunity,” Mr. Plumb said.

Mr. Baum replied by saying he still had to go through the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, but that he would take Mr. Plumb’s suggestions into consideration.

Mr. McGuire himself said, “I think it’s an improvement, too, all things considered. Quieting the ventilation with modern equipment will be a benefit to the neighbors over leaving things just as they are.”

The ZBA members agreed in a straw vote the variances should be approved, with a formal written decision expected in the next 62 days. The plans still have to clear approval with the Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review before work can begin.

Share This!









Comments