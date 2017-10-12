Sag Harbor School Business Administrator to Depart District

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor School District on Thursday announced its business administrator, Jennifer Buscemi, will leave the district for a new position after a little more than three years with Sag Harbor.

Ms. Buscemi’s resignation will be effective November 27, according to Superintendent Katy Graves. The school board is expected to accept Ms. Buscemi’s resignation at an upcoming business meeting this month.

“On behalf of the board of education, I express my deepest thanks to Ms. Buscemi for her years of service to our Sag Harbor school community,” Ms. Graves said in a letter to the community on Thursday. “She has been a valued member of our administrative team, capturing savings for our district through shared services, collective purchasing and a razor-sharp focus on cost controls. Ms. Buscemi brought her expertise as a former New York State auditor to enhance the district’s accountability and transparency in every aspect of the budget process. We wish her much success in her new position, which brings her closer in proximity to her extended family. I will personally miss working with such an outstanding professional.”

Ms. Buscemi came to Sag Harbor in August 2014, the same year Ms. Graves was hired, and was given a three-year contract. Her new role will be as assistant superintendent for business and technology with the Merrick Union Free School District.

She previously worked in the West Babylon School District. Before that, she worked with the management team at the New York State Comptroller’s Office and worked as a tax auditor for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Ms. Graves said the school district will launch “a thorough statewide search for the best possible replacement” for Ms. Buscemi.

“The ideal candidate for the position will embody the spirit of Sag Harbor and hold our value of promoting fiscal responsibility while always doing what is best for children, fair for adults and what our Sag Harbor community can sustain,” Ms. Graves said.

