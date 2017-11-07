Roman Fine Art Holiday Group Exhibition “Gets with the Program”

by Kathryn Menu

Roman Fine Art, located at 66 Park Place in East Hampton, will open the second edition of its annual holiday group exhibition, “Get with the Program 2017,” with a reception on Saturday, November 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“This diverse exhibition includes many subgenres within contemporary art, including street art, figural, conceptual, geometric abstraction, sociopolitical and landscape,” according to a press release. “The eclectic nature of this group show is intended to reflect the diverse program regularly offered at Roman Fine Art. In addition to offering works by Maya Hayuk, Elektra KB, Reisha Perlmutter, Leah Schrager, Sarah Slappey and SWOON, this year’s edition of ‘Get with the Program’ introduces our clientele to three fresh, new faces: Christina Creutz, Lizzie Gill and Ciara Rafferty.”

The collection of work from nine artists — ranging from painting and photography to mixed media works — will remain on view through January 28. For more information, please visit romanfineart.com.

Comments