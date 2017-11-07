Proposed East Hampton Landmark Law Blasted by Residents

by Christine Sampson

East Hampton Town’s proposed special historic landmark legislation amounts to a bad bargain, according to a handful of East Hampton Town residents who spoke out against the legislation during a public hearing last Thursday.

The proposal would give the town the ability to restrict renovations and demolition of 13 specific historic houses outside of historic districts in the town in exchange for permission to build a second house — a “guest house” — on the property to use up the surplus gross floor area as dictated by each property’s size. In each case, the historic house is much smaller than the potential larger house that could replace it.

Robert Hefner, the town’s historic preservation consultant, explained Thursday the proposed legislation is modeled after a successful program in East Hampton Village. He described it as “the only practical avenue to their preservation.”

“It gives them the same protections as the buildings in the town’s four historic districts,” Mr. Hefner said. “Once designated, certain proposed changes to these houses would be subject to approval by the Architectural Review Board.”

But John Nealon, who owns the Thomas Strong house in Wainscott, which is included on the list of proposed special historic landmarks, along with David Buda and Martin Drew, two Springs residents, all balked at the idea.

“I thought this was something homeowners could elect into,” Mr. Nealon said. “I think it’s a substantial taking of my property rights.”

He said he is “very happy” in his 2,000-square-foot, 320-year-old house, but acknowledged it would likely be torn down should it be sold to another person.

“I can’t support this if it’s mandatory and only offering some advantage that is meaningless to me,” he said.

Mr. Drew said he was concerned that a second home would simply be rented out, and said it amounts to “unjustly enriching certain property owners in our community to have the ability to have a second home and potentially a second income. It seems unfair to the rest of us.”

Mr. Buda said the legislation “would do violence to the modern zoning principal of one primary residence structure per tax map lot.” He suggested it is akin to granting variances willy-nilly, and suggested the town use other avenues to protect historic houses.

Councilwoman Sylvia Overby, who is sponsoring the legislation, said it’s about protecting these houses “in perpetuity.”

“This is about the character of the community,” she said. “We hope that people will find that encouraging.”

