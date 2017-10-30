Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Montauk

by Kathryn Menu

East Hampton Town Police, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiners Office, are investigating a single car motor vehicle accident on Star Island Road on Sunday afternoon that killed a 50 year-old Montauk man.

According to a press release issued by police late Sunday afternoon, Dennis O’Grady was operating a 2005 Mercedes Benz northbound on Star Island Road when the car veered off the roadway, striking a tree. Mr. O’Grady was extricated from the vehicle by the Montauk fire Department, and was transported to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded by police, who are asking anyone with information about Mr. O’Grady or the crash call East Hampton Town Police at (631) 537-7575. All calls will be kept confidential.

