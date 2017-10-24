Pierson Playoff Picture Comes Into View

by Gavin Menu

The Pierson-Bridgehampton boys soccer team won its first Suffolk County title in two decades last year, while the girls volleyball team won its first-ever league championship. The field hockey team also won a Suffolk title last season, as it has been accustomed to do, but went on to lose the Long Island Championship to Nassau County rival Carle Place.

Here we go again.

The Class C postseason will kick off Thursday, October 26, with a boys soccer game between top-seeded Pierson and Stony Brook, which received the fourth-seed, on the new field behind Pierson High School at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to face either Southold or Greenport in the Suffolk County Class C Championship game this Saturday, October 28, at Islip High School at 1 p.m.

The Pierson-Bridgehampton field hockey team, which finished the regular season with a 5-10 record after falling 1-0 to West Babylon at home on October 19, is still the top ranked Class C school in Suffolk and will face Babylon for the county championship on Saturday at Half Hollow Hills West at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the Long Island Championship on November 1 at Newfield High School.

The girls volleyball brackets were not released as of Tuesday, but the Lady Whalers, who lost the Suffolk title to Stony Brook last season, are expected to host a Class C semifinal or outbracket game, most likely against Mercy, on November 1. The winner will advance to the final at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood on Tuesday, November 7, where top-ranked Stony Brook is expected to defend its title from a year ago.

