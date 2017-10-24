Pierson Golf Team Wins League Tournament

by Gavin Menu

The plan was set back in June. As school closed and members of the Pierson golf team went their separate ways for the summer, their focus remained on a singular goal, to return in the fall and dominate the League VIII schedule.

Flash forward four months and the Whalers can consider their mission accomplished. After winning the regular season league championship with a 9-1 record, Pierson on Monday finished first in the league tournament at Rock Hill with a team score of 415 to beat East Hampton by four strokes. Westhampton finished third with a 420.

“It’s been an amazing ride so far,” first-year head coach Clint Schulman said Tuesday morning. “It’s been fun more than anything, but just having all these kids believe in themselves, and day by day realize they can accomplish so much has been great. Now they have their sights set on a county title.”

Henry Brooks, who is just a sophomore, shot a tournament low 76 through 18 holes on Monday to tie East Hampton’s top two golfers, Turner Foster and Nathan Wright. Foster, the defending Suffolk County champion, outlasted Brooks and Wright and won the individual title on the fifth playoff hole.

But Pierson’s strength this season has not come just from the top spot, or even the top two or three. The Whalers have been strong from top to bottom, with all six golfers on Monday qualifying for the Suffolk County tournament on Monday, October 30, back at Rock Hill.

“We had a plan in the offseason back in June and when you see a plan come together it’s very rewarding,” Schulman said. “They’re great kids and I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Tom Brooks shot a 78 on Monday following his brother’s 76. Greg Baum had an 83, E.J. Burke an 87, Tyler LaBorne a 91 and Tucker Schiavoni a 92. All six Pierson golfers will be on the links this Monday at 9 a.m. for the Suffolk County tournament. Schulman expects there to be a cut mark around scores in the lower 80s, with those golfers returning on Thursday, November 2, for a final round at 9 a.m. to determine the overall individual and team county champions.

