Pierson Golf Team Wins League Title

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

The Pierson golf team beat East Hampton, 8-1, on its home course at the Noyac Golf Club on Monday to improve to 7-1 atop the League VIII standings.

A win over Center Moriches on Wednesday after press time, a result that was expected considering Pierson’s 9-0 win over the Red Devils earlier this year, would clinch the league championship outright. Pierson last won the league in 2014, but shared that title with Southampton and East Hampton.

The shared title was the first for a Pierson golf team in 51 years, so you can imagine what an outright win would mean for the program.

“It is special,” Pierson’s first-year head coach Clint Schulman said after the win over East Hampton. “We still have to take care of Center Moriches on Wednesday, but this was a huge win.”

Playing in the number-one spot, Pierson’s Henry Brooks shot a 40 to match Turner Foster, the defending Suffolk County champion from East Hampton. Henry’s older brother, Tom, also earned a half point in the two position, while the rest of Pierson’s lineup — E.J. Burke, Greg Baum, Tyler LaBorne and Tucker Schiavoni — cruised in their individual matches against the Bonackers.

As a team, Pierson outshot the Bonackers, 215-236.

“We talked about it all week, that our four, five and six players had to bring it,” Schulman said. “Their top three are always lights out.

“But I’ve been waiting for this,” he added about the league title. “I knew coming into the season that I had to get these kids in the mental mindset that they’re capable of putting up consistent scores, that that’s what it takes to win the league, and that’s exactly what they have done.”

Pierson will compete in the League VIII Tournament at Rock Hill on Monday, October 23, at 9:30 a.m., with the Suffolk County Championships the following week, also at Rock Hill, on October 30 at 9 a.m.

Share This!









Comments