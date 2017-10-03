Pierson Golf Rolls Past East Hampton and Keeps On Winning

by Gavin Menu

A little brotherly competition is leading to some seriously low scores on East End golf courses this fall. The Brooks brothers, Thomas and Henry, occupy the top two spots on the Pierson golf team, which currently sits atop the League VIII standings with a perfect 5-0 record.

“We’ve got a camaraderie on the golf team. We play together all the time and we know that every stroke counts,” Tom, who is a senior, said before the Whalers blanked Center Moriches, 9-0, on Monday at the Noyac Golf Club. “The competition level is really high too.”

And so, what about his younger brother, Henry, a sophomore who has occupied the top spot in the Whalers’ lineup since day one?

“We compete in just about everything at home,” said Tom, the team’s number-two golfer at the moment. “It goes above golf as well. Basketball, golf, scoring every weekend. There’s the occasional fight.”

“It’s a friendly push,” Henry added. “It’s never anything too serious unless one of us is killing the other.”

What the Whalers have been doing is killing the competition, albeit sometimes by the slimmest of margins. Pierson knocked off its third local rival of the season with a 6-3 victory over East Hampton at the South Fork Country Club on Thursday, September 28. The match was won based on the total team score after each team won three individual matches.

As a team, Pierson shot a 207 while East Hampton had a 209.

“It was very close. Our top three guys lost, and our bottom three won,” Pierson head coach Clint Schulman said.

East Hampton’s top golfer, Turner Foster, is the defending Suffolk County Champion and outshot Henry Brooks by just two strokes, 37-39. Tom Brooks shot a 38 in the second spot while E.J. Burke shot a 42, both in losing efforts.

Greg Baum’s 41 and Tyler LaBorne’s 47 turned the tide for Pierson in the end. The Whalers’ win over Center Moriches kept Pierson atop the League VIII standings with an undefeated record while every other team has at least two losses. The next big match comes Wednesday, October 11, when the Whalers travel to the Westhampton Country club to take on the second-place Hurricanes.

“My kids know how to grind it out,” coach Schulman said. “We have a great program here and we try to keep it going every year on the JV so we have them coming up. There’s a new perception the kids have. It’s a little more serious.”

