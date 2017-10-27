Pierson Beats Stony Brook To Advance to Suffolk Final

by Gavin Menu

Wet weather forced the top-seeded Pierson-Bridgehampton boys soccer team on Thursday to play its Suffolk County Class C semifinal on another school’s field. The Whalers made themselves at home regardless.

Senior Grady Burton scored two first-half goals and Jorge Alvarado added a third as the Whalers beat fourth-seeded Stony Brook, 3-1, on the turf field at East Hampton High School.

“We have the potential to play really well,” Burton said afterwards. “And I think we played really well.”

Pierson now will face Southold, which beat Greenport, 3-1, in Thursday’s other semifinal, in the Suffolk County Class C Championship game at Islip High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

“I was concerned about this game because Stony Brook is a good team, and they’re well coached, and it’s always a competition, so to get past them is no small thing,” Pierson head coach Peter Solow said. “But we know we have to get better, because we know that [in two days] we’re playing Southold, so this is going to be a repeat of what’s happened over the last three or four years, and it’s going to be a massively, massively, massively tough game.”

Thursday’s game originally was scheduled for the new grass field behind the Pierson Middle-High School, but heavy rain forced school officials to move the game to neighboring East Hampton, which installed an all-weather turf field more than a decade ago.

Voters in the Sag Harbor School District last year decided to scrap plans for synthetic turf because of rising costs and health concerns, and instead opted to move forward with the natural grass field, which just recently was completed. The school’s soccer programs, as well as the goals from Mashashimuet Park, were relocated to the new grass field prior to homecoming weekend earlier this month.

The semifinal on Thursday was to be the first playoff soccer game on school grounds in recent memory, but instead the home field advantage was shopped out to a neutral site. Solow after the game commended Pierson Athletic Director Eric Bramoff for his decisive action in allowing the game to move on.

“It hasn’t rained in months, and then it rained like a monsoon for two days, and we didn’t really know until the very last moment where we were going to be playing, so I have to commend Eric for putting everything together,” Solow said “It was a little disruptive, but it’s what you have to do if you’re going to be good, you just have to deal with the adversity. The turf field behind the school isn’t really ready yet; it needs to live there for a while.”

