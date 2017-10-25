Opioid Task Force Gets to Work

by Gavin Menu

Southampton Town’s newly formed Opioid Addiction Task Force, which was formally created by the town board on Tuesday, will hold a public forum on Wednesday, November 15, starting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Hampton Bays High School. The task force is developing an action plan aimed at halting the spreading opioid crisis and is inviting members of the community to participate.

Medical, mental health, education and law enforcement professionals will participate in this town hall event to help search for solutions to the opioid crisis that is affecting a growing number of families on the East End. The forum, titled “It Hits Home,” will bring people in recovery to the table to help experts examine best practices and responses to reduce the opioid crisis.

“This is a national crisis that has hit home,” said Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, co-chairman of the task force. “Our community is coming together in an effort to prevent further tragedies.”

Drew Scott, who recently retired from News 12, is co-chairman of the task force. “I lost my beautiful granddaughter to opioid addiction,” said Mr. Scott. “We have lost so many in the community to these deadly drugs. We need to bring the experts together to help us find concrete solutions to this crisis.”

The task force has been charged with coming up with an action plan to present to the town board by June 01.

Share This!









Comments