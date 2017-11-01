Northwell Health to Open Bridgehampton Urgent Care Facility

by Christine Sampson

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care will open its newest center in Bridgehampton on Monday, November 6. This will be the first Northwell Health-GoHealth center in Southampton Town, and the 22nd facility to open on Long Island.

According to a press release issued Monday, the facility will offer urgent care in partnership with the Northwell Health system, and will be open year round, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

