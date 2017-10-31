Music Masters Fellowship Program

by Gavin Menu

Listen up, high school musicians: East End Arts recently announced its six-week Music Masters 2018 Fellowship Program, and this year, it’s with three-time Grammy nominee Brady Rymer.

On Tuesdays, January 2 through February 6, students age 14 to 18 can expect to be immersed in a variety of musical styles — with influences from folk to rock to Motown — while Brady helps them with writing original work, arranging, bringing their pieces to life and performing live, as well as a recording session.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to develop their songwriting skills while working with a Master in this field,” Education Director Diane Giardi said in a statement.

The workshop will be held each Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East End Arts School, located at 141 East Main Street in Riverhead, and culminates with a concert in a professional venue. The fee is $35, and students are invited to bring their instrument of choice. Application deadline, which includes a performance sample, is December 2, and space is limited. For more information, please call (631) 369-2171 or visit eastendarts.org.

