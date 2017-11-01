Manafort’s Bridgehampton Home Caught Up in Probe

by Christine Sampson

Paul Manafort, 68, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, was indicted Monday on federal charges of conspiracy against the United States. The unsealed indictment shows Mr. Manafort spent millions on properties throughout the U.S., including at his home at 174 Jobs Lane, where he allegedly spent over $5 million on home improvements and over $800,000 on landscaping between 2008 and 2014 through funds allegedly wired through his offshore accounts.

According to the unsealed indictment, if Mr. Manafort is convicted that home could be seized, along with a condo in Manhattan, a Brooklyn residence and a home in Arlington, Virginia.

Mr. Manafort, who turned himself in on Monday, has pled not guilty to 12 counts, which in addition to conspiracy against the United States, include a count of conspiracy to launder money, making false or misleading statements, being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank accounts. His business associate, Rick Gates, was also indicted Monday in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

