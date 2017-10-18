Ludwick is Sentenced To 3 to 9 Years

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Sean P. Ludwick, the Manhattan developer who pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges following the 2015 accident that killed Paul Hansen, a popular Sag Harbor real estate agent and builder, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison on Tuesday as part of a plea deal.

In statements to the court, three members of Mr. Hansen’s family, who was 53 at the time of his death, lashed out at Mr. Ludwick, 44, as an arrogant and narcissistic coward who thought only of his own well-being. Mr. Ludwick admitted he was drunk when he crashed his 2013 Porsche convertible into a telephone pole on August 30, 2015, next-door to Mr. Hansen’s Noyac home and left Mr. Hansen’s body in the road before trying to flee. Mr. Ludwick was taken into custody a short time later when his damaged car stalled out about a quarter-mile away.

“You deserve a sentence of life in prison,” Suffolk County Justice Fernando Camacho told Mr. Ludwick, who has been held in Suffolk County jail in Yaphank since January 2016 when Judge Camacho revoked his $1 million bail after prosecutors convinced him Mr. Ludwick was planning to flee the country.

Instead, under a plea deal in which Mr. Ludwick waived the right to appeal, he will serve three to nine years on the most serious charge, felony aggravated vehicular homicide; one to three years for a second felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and one year for aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Mr. Ludwick’s chief attorney, William Keahon, said Mr. Ludwick would spend a maximum of six years in prison. When he was indicted in 2015 on 13 charges, Mr. Ludwick was facing 10 to 32 years behind bars.

“At the end of the day I made a decision, and I pray I made the right one,” Judge Camacho said of his reasoning behind accepting the plea deal that was offered by Mr. Ludwick’s defense team after a series of conferences in the judge’s chambers over the past year. Judge Camacho said he agreed to the reduced sentence based on “what I thought was provable, and the fairest and most just way to resolve this.”

The judge said it was hard to imagine two more different people being together on the night of the crash. “Paul Hansen was a beloved and cherished member of his community, a treasure, a great family man, a great friend,” the judge said. “Sean Ludwick, no such thing.”

Robert Hansen, the victim’s older brother, said the family was still waiting for Mr. Ludwick to take responsibility for the crash and said he had acted selfishly that night and in the months that followed. “Nothing else apparently mattered to you except yourself,” he said, adding that he believed if Mr. Ludwick had succeeded in getting his car back to his own home, two miles away, he would have tried to get away with the crime.

“You killed and discarded a father,” said Mr. Hansen’s widow, Catherine. “You fled, you lied to passersby and the police. You showed no concern to anyone other than yourself.” She added that Mr. Ludwick’s son was at a sleepover at her home when her husband was left for dead less than 100 feet away.

Mr. Hansen’s twin sister, Susan Morrissey, asked how Mr. Ludwick could have left Mr. Hansen on the side of the road. “Did you think his neighbors would discover him the following morning or that his children would discover him when they rode their bikes?

“You are a coward. You don’t have a compassionate bone in your body,” she told him.

Mr. Ludwick, in turn, told the family he was sorry for his actions. “I will live the rest of my life knowing I have caused you immense pain,” he said, pledging to spend his time behind bars reflecting on his flaws and trying to better himself.

Share This!









Comments