House: Serene in Sagaponack

by Gavin Menu

Sunday was an absolutely perfect day to show a home — and for Christopher Covert, it was Saunders & Associates’ exclusive listing at 497 Parsonage Lane in Sagaponack.

The nearly $9.5 million, five-bedroom, six-bath estate is situated on a natural reserve, sited among mature specimen trees and wildflower gardens, not to mention a freeform pool with a waterfall and eight-person hot tub.

“I think this home gives a buyer an opportunity to have a unique piece on a fantastic setting,” the associate real estate broker said. “Not a traditional home jammed to the setbacks, the setting here is serene and zen-like, with mature landscaping and many of the attributes people look for — flat, cleared, open and backed to reserve on a prestigious lane — but also a double flag lot, so it’s extremely quiet and private.”

Light and bright, with blurred lines from indoors to out, large walls of glass and double-height ceilings, this home fits right into the fabric of the East End while still offering a fresh feel, Covert said.

“If you look at the history of contemporary and modern architecture, the East End was very much a place for modernists to express their visions and explore the outer reaches of design — from Pierre Chareau to Andrew Geller to, of course, Norman Jeffe and Charles Gwathmey — and continuing with a host of fantastic architects today like Fred Stelle and team, Blaze Makoid, Harry Bates + Paul Masi, Roger Ferris, Nick Martin and so many more,” Covert said. “This home very much fits within that history, and its form is still relevant to contemporary design.

“In 2006 John Laffey did a fantastic job updating the existing home as well as incorporating a significant addition,” he continued. “All that is needed now it’s for someone to come in with their own palette and update the textures and surfaces to their own 2018 style.”

