Hollander Honored by Sag Harbor Partnership

by Gavin Menu

Landscape architect Edmund Hollander was honored by the Sag Harbor Partnership on Sunday night at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor with the non-profit’s annual Community Service Award.

It is the second year the Partnership has offered this award, which is reserved for members of the greater Sag Harbor community that have volunteered their time in projects that benefit the public. Mr. Hollander was chosen this year for the pro bono work he has done in designing the proposed John Steinbeck Park, plans creating a more pedestrian-friendly Long Wharf, and conceptual plans for a new landscaping plan at the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum. Mr. Hollander also aided in cleaning up both the Oakland Cemetery and the St. David A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery in Eastville, and has helped create plans to redesign the Meadow Street parking lot behind the business district in an effort to make that lot more efficient, and environmentally friendly.

Guests at Sunday night’s dinner included Sag Harbor Mayor Sandra Schroeder and Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, both who presented Mr. Hollander with proclamations expressing their appreciation for his volunteerism. Several members of the Sag Harbor Village Board also attended Sunday night’s dinner, as did members of the Sag Harbor Partnership board, and friends and family of Mr. Hollander.

