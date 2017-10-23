Hoedown for Hurricane Relief is Friday in Amagansett

by Gavin Menu

By Emily J. Weitz

When a group of East End residents started brainstorming how they could help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, it was the effects of just one natural disaster they were trying to alleviate. Before they could even agree on a date or a venue, Hurricane Irma hit, and soon after, Maria. Now, the devastation in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean is even more daunting. But Jolie Parcher, founder of Mandala Yoga, took inspiration from the seemingly unflappable heritage of Texas, and suggested a hoedown.

“We just kind of ran with it,” said Melissa Berman, co-founder of East End Cares, which began in response to Hurricane Sandy and has become a catalyzing force of service on the East End ever since. “Scoville Hall donated the space, and we have a live caller and band donating their time.”

The event, organized with families in mind, will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27. Chart Guthrie will call, and chili and cornbread will be served. And if you’ve never experienced a good old fashioned barn dance, you should know that you don’t have to be from Texas to know how to dance to a live caller. There’s a lively heritage of barn dancing right here on Long Island, and Mr. Guthrie is a part of it. He’s called contra dances up and down Long Island for more than 25 years. With his clear guidance (and the help of other dancers), even beginners will find themselves swinging to the rhythm in no time. Barn dancing can be a great way to bring a community together, with dancing and laughter filling the room.

“I always point out the connection people are making when they’re dancing together,” Mr. Guthrie said in an interview for The New York Times a couple years back, “and you feel that connection by putting tension in your arm and connecting with each other that way. If you’re in a big circle, everybody’s connected.”

This is particularly appropriate when the community is coming together to help another community in need.

“There’s not a lot of funding to help people rebuild,” said Ms. Berman, whose East End Cares non-profit held a separate benefit at Sole East this past weekend. “It’s the kindness of strangers. You need human beings to do the unglamorous work and you need the money to make that possible.”

The Hoedown for Hurricane Relief will benefit Team Rubicon, a disaster response unit founded by veterans.

“On the ground during Hurricane Sandy, Team Rubicon was a leader,” said Ms. Berman. “Veterans have the skills needed to operate in chaos. They go in and help people rebuild their homes. They’re non-bureaucratic, efficient and effective.”

Team Rubicon has already sent volunteers down to Texas, Florida and Dominica, including East End residents. Dominica is a small island, a real slice of paradise according to those who have been there, and it was leveled by Hurricane Maria. Charity Joy Robinson, a local yoga and dance teacher, used to live and teach on the island, and part of the proceeds raised from the hoedown will also go to Give More Hugs, which supports efforts to help the people of Dominica rebuild.

“It’s a very dear place,” said Ms. Robinson. “I’m planning to go to Dominica in November to help replant and rebuild the island.”

The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well on the East End. When Hurricane Sandy struck and Ms. Berman decided to create a Facebook page to pool the efforts of various volunteers, she was shocked to find they had 800 members in 20 minutes. Now, there are 4,000 members. Ms. Parcher felt that these recent natural disasters offered an opportunity for people to demonstrate this spirit.

“When there’s tragedy, there’s also beauty of community coming together,” she said, “so somehow dance, and especially a hoedown, inspired by Harvey, seemed like a celebration of these efforts of the community coming together.”

During what has been a divisive time in the United States, where many feel like there’s little way to reconcile left and right, red and blue, us and them, a spirit of giving can be the bridge.

“People don’t run into a burning building and say, ‘Did you vote for Trump? Did you vote for Hillary?’,” said Ms. Berman. “You just save them because they’re human.”

The Hoedown for Hurricane Relief will take place on Friday, October 27, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Scoville Hall on Meeting House Lane in Amagansett. Suggested donations are $20 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will be split between Team Rubicon and Give More Hugs.

Share This!









Comments