HIFF Announces Audience Awards

by Gavin Menu

The 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival ran from October 5 to 9, and screened more than 115 films from around the world.

Here are a few that came out on top.

“Mr. and Mrs. Adelman,” directed by Nicolas Bedos took home the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, and Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s “Love, Cecil” won the Audience Award for Documentary Feature. “Long Shot,” directed by Jacob LaMendola, snagged the Audience Award for Best Short Film.

“We are thrilled to announce ‘Love, Cecil,’ ‘Mr. and Mrs. Adelman,’ and ‘Long Shot’ as our audience award winners in a diverse lineup that was strong and competitive this year,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent. “We extend our gratitude to the filmmakers for allowing us to showcase their work, and continue to remain excited to see how our audiences react.”

Additional winners included: Best Narrative Feature to “Under the Tree,” directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson; Best Documentary Feature to “Lots of Kids, A Monkey and A Castle,” directed by Gustavo Salmerón; Best Narrative Short Film to Reed Van Dyk’s “Dekalb Elementary;” and Best Documentary Short Film to “Edith+Eddie,” directed by Laura Checkoway.

For the full list of winners, and for more information about the Hamptons International Film Festival, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

