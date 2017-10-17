Grass is Real, and So Was the Excitement

by Gavin Menu

The new sod field behind the Pierson Middle-High School was the talk of the town last weekend as the Whalers celebrated homecoming with a pair of varsity soccer games on the school’s home turf.

Well, not that kind of turf, but you get the idea.

“The new field behind the school is a tremendous new resource for our school,” Pierson Athletic Director Eric Bramoff said following the homecoming celebration, which stretched over two days. “After this weekend, we have decided to move our soccer programs to the school.”

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, the Pierson-Bridgehampton girls soccer team took to the new field for a 6-1 victory over Port Jefferson. The grass was extremely thick and tall for a soccer field, conditions that were to be expected since it’s relatively new sod.

“The field is brand new, and it’s going to take a while to get it to ideal conditions,” Pierson boys soccer coach Peter Solow said after his team took to the field on Saturday following a rain storm that made playing conditions somewhat difficult. “When the girls played the day before it was rough because any time the ball dropped, it would just die. In our game, one side got pretty soggy and it didn’t drain perfectly.”

Girls soccer coach Hayley Luzim agreed the field conditions were slow, but understood the limitations involved with new sod.

“It was a little slow, but I don’t think it will always be like that,” said Luzim. “The grass is so thick because it’s brand new. And they can’t cut it too short this early. It’s a huge field and my girls did well.”

The Sag Harbor School District originally planned to construct a synthetic turf field behind the school, but after prices began to rise and members of the community brought up possible health concerns with artificial turf, the district took a second look. The school board last year offered the community an alternate plan for a natural grass field, and voters overwhelmingly decided to go in that direction. One negative with grass, of course, is conditions are more susceptible to the weather. The Pierson field hockey game scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to the rain, but could have been played on artificial turf.

“Like anything that is new, we have to work out some kinks,” Bramoff said. “We will be working to create a faster surface each game.”

Pierson will host a home playoff game for boys soccer on Wednesday next week, and Bramoff said the game will be played behind the school, which creates a tremendous atmosphere and home-field advantage for the Whalers.

The field is about the same length of the varsity field at Mashashimuet Park, but sideline-to-sideline is about 10 yards wider, according to Bramoff. “If we play the way we should play, if we play soccer, a wider field helps us,” Solow said.

“I am setting a goal for the Sag Harbor Community,” Bramoff added. “When we play our first playoff game we will have an even larger crowd than homecoming. I want to sell out, meaning fill every seat in the bleachers.”

