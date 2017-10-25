Governor Signs FAA Referendum Law

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Governor Andrew Cuomo this week signed legislation that requires any agreement between the Town of East Hampton and the Federal Aviation Administration to be subject to a permissive referendum — a state law members of the current town board asked state officials to pursue in order to give residents the option to weigh in on federal and state grant funding for the East Hampton Airport should the town board decide to pursue them in the future.

The legislation was sponsored by New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and New York State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle at the request of the town board. Mr. Thiele on Wednesday morning announced that Governor Cuomo had formally signed the bill into law.

“It is really a safeguard so there would be an opportunity for residents to petition for a public vote should the town board, in the future, elect to take FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] grant funding,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said on Wednesday morning. “There are significant implications to taking FAA money, and the town being required to follow grant assurances for 20 years. If the town board proposes that, we wanted to make sure the public had a voice.”

The new law allows the town board to hold a permissive referendum when considering whether to take state or federal funding for its airport. It also gives residents the right to petition the town for a referendum vote if the town board fails to pursue a public vote on new grants with the FAA. In order to force a referendum, residents would have to file a petition with the town with signatures from at least 5 percent of residents who voted in the last gubernatorial election. The petition would need to be filed within 30 days of the town board passing a resolution to accept new federal or state grants for the airport.

“I am pleased the governor signed this measure which puts the decision-making power regarding FAA funds back into the hands of the community,” Mr. Thiele said in his statement. “Town Board members have terms that last only four years. Therefore, it’s important that voters also have a say on these agreements that will impact them for years to come.”

“I fully support East Hampton’s efforts to make decisions concerning their own airport,” said Mr. LaValle. “The new law enables the residents to decide by referendum whether to accept financial assistance from other levels of government. The new decision-making ability would enable the community of East Hampton to chart their own course.”

According to Mr. Cantwell, the current town board has shown the airport can be financially self-sustaining, and does not need to rely on FAA funding.

“Over the past four years, we have increased revenue at the airport substantially, and I think we have demonstrated the airport can be totally self-sufficient, including spending money on capital improvements and infrastructure improvements that have had to be made for safety reasons,” he said. “And we have still generated a surplus every year in the airport fund.”

In other state news, Governor Cuomo also signed legislation sponsored by Mr. Thiele and Mr. LaValle that enables the Town of Southampton to create “Underground Utility Improvement Districts.” The law enables the town to create districts that can enter into agreements with public utility companies to construct underground facilities or convert above ground electric and distribution lines, as well as cable television and telephone lines, into below ground facilities. The creation of a district would be subject to a permissive referendum.

“New York, in general, needs to build an electric grid that is strong, more resilient and smarter,” Mr. Thiele said. “Long Island, and more specifically, the Town of Southampton, is particularly susceptible to nor’easters, tropical storms and hurricanes. We need to protect our energy systems, and the best way to do that is by selectively undergrounding our utility infrastructure.”

Comments