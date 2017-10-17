Gloriosa Piano Trio at The Parrish

by

Yoonie Han

When Yoonie Han, Jennifer Carsillo and Kevin Bate have their piano, violin and cello, respectively, they become the critically acclaimed Gloriosa Piano Trio — performing Friday, October 20, at 6 p.m. at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, as part of the Salon Series, which features world-class young artists in an intimate setting.

“Salon Series offers a casual environment to experience and enjoy classical and contemporary music by master musicians,” Parrish Art Museum Director Terrie Sultan said in a press release. “In fitting with the museum’s mission to illuminate the creative process, Salon Series performers engage in a dialogue with the audience, talking about their approach to interpretation and program selection.”

Han, Carsillo and Bate will play a trio by Camille Saint-Saëns, and works by two female composers written nearly 100 years apart: “New Yorker Trio, 2016” by the contemporary American composer Karen LeFrak, and “D’un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning),” French composer Lili Boulanger’s 1918 symphonic poem.

Tickets are $25, or $10 for members, and include museum admission. For more information, please call (631) 283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

