Girls’ Win Streak Includes Being “Undefeated” on New Field

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

The Lady Whalers wanted the opening of their new home field behind the Pierson Middle-High School to include a game to remember. Mired in the midst of a difficult season, the Lady Whalers walloped visiting Port Jefferson, 6-1, for their second consecutive victory.

The triumph meant a win streak for the Lady Whalers, who picked up their first victory of the season by a score of 3-0 over Smithtown Christian on October 11. Chastin Giles, a transfer to Pierson this year and a standout basketball player, scored two goals while senior Isabella DiRussa added a third, all in the second half.

It was DiRussa who did the bulk of the damage on Friday, scoring four goals against the defending New York State Class C champion Lady Royals, who lost almost their entire lineup to graduation and also had just one win going into the weekend. The game had to be called early due to darkness about halfway through the second half, but with a five-goal lead, the result was firmly in hand for the Lady Whalers.

“It always helps with homecoming lifting everyone’s spirits,” Pierson head coach Hayley Luzim said about Friday’s game. “And then on top of that, having the opening of the new field. We had a tremendous amount of spectators watching the game and the girls just made it happen.

“Isabella has really turned it on the last two weeks or so,” Luzim continued. “She has increased the speed of her play and has completely been a team player. It all came together for her on Friday night’s game. She completely dominated.”

The game and the bounce of the ball were slowed down as a result of the new field’s thick, tall grass, which school officials decided to cut a bit before the boys game on Saturday. Still, players said the field was not a negative, but quite the opposite. They were excited during pregame ceremonies and said they looked forward to being “undefeated” on their new home field.

“The new field is flat, and it’s wonderful,” DiRussa said after her four-goal performance. “It’s literally the most beautiful thing we’ve had in the back of the school in a really long time. When we ran through the ribbon, it was really, really cool, especially for me. It’s my senior game, my last season here, and it’s amazing to be playing on it. I’m really happy that we have this sport at our school now.”

RELATED: Grass is Real, and So Was the Excitement.

The Lady Whalers (2-12-1) have had a tough season, facing strong competition, and Luzim this week said she was proud of how her players have continued to play hard through the final whistle of all their games. Pierson was scheduled to play one final home game on Tuesday against Mercy.

“The girls have not let it take their spirits down and they play with tremendous heart and fight until the last second, even if we’re losing by four,” said Luzim, who returned as varsity head coach this year after Pierson players competed at East Hampton in 2016. “Although we’ve had many losses, we have gained about five players since the season started. We’re hoping that because of the fun we’re having, and the recent success, the girls soccer program at Pierson won’t die.”

Share This!









Comments