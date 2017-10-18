Eight Candidates Vying for Five Trustee Seats in Southampton Town

by Christine Sampson

Eight people are vying for five seats on the Southampton Town Trustees, which manages waterways and beaches. Sitting trustee Eric Shultz is not seeking reelection, and two slates have emerged: Incumbents Scott Horowitz, Ed Warner and Bruce Stafford are running as a group with newcomer Donald Law, while challengers Gary Glanz, Ron Fisher and Ann Welker are running together alongside incumbent Bill Pell. Photos by Michael Heller.

Gary Glanz (D)

Mr. Glanz, the founder of the Polar Bear Plunge, has spent the last 54 years recreationally clamming, surfing and fishing in local waters. He says the Community Preservation Fund water quality monies need to be spent on more than just single-home septic system upgrades. He wants to clean the town’s thousands of storm water catch basins, maintain beach access rights, expand shellfish seeding and create a master plan for the town’s waters. He is running as a Democrat on a slate with Mr. Fisher, Mr. Pell and Ms. Welker.

Ron Fisher (D)

Mr. Fisher is a member of the Riverhead School Board and a past president of the Riverhead Flanders Northampton Community Association. He works in the custom sign and clothing business. He is encouraging the use of cluster septic systems that would improve water quality by servicing entire neighborhoods rather than one home upgrade at a time. He also wants to improve communication and rotate trustees’ liaison assignments among hamlets. He is running as a Democrat on a slate with Mr. Glanz, Mr. Pell and Ms. Welker.

Scott Horowitz (R, C, I)

Mr. Horowitz is seeking reelection. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, attended the Suffolk County Police Academy and has worked as a bay constable. He has helped obtain grant funding and has worked to modernize and improve communication on the board. He supports creating a management plan for Mecox Bay and continuing to defend resources and access rights. Mr. Horowitz is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines as a slate with Mr. Warner, Mr. Stafford and Mr. Law.

Donald Law (R, C, I)

Mr. Law has run a charter boat business for about 25 years and says his “heart and soul” are in the bays and bay bottoms. He believes communication should be ramped up, particularly between the trustees and the town highway department, and believes in preserving beach access rights. “If everyone is educated and dedicated, we’ll get it done,” he recently told the Noyac Civic Council. He is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines as a slate with Mr. Warner, Mr. Stafford and Mr. Horowitz.

William Pell IV (D)

Mr. Pell, who says he has been on the water his entire life, is seeking his fifth term as a trustee. He owned and operated a local marina business until 2000, and now manages properties and does geese control. He is also the chairman of Heart of the Hamptons, a food pantry based at a local church. “All I want to do is the right thing for the environment, for the freeholders. The biggest issue is to protect access for the future,” he said. He is running as a Democrat on a slate with Mr. Fisher, Mr. Glanz and Ms. Welker.

Bruce Stafford (R, C, D, I)

Mr. Stafford, who lives in Sag Harbor, is seeking his second term as a Southampton Town trustee. He has also served on the Sag Harbor Village Board and the Sag Harbor Fire Department’s Board of Wardens. He supports projects such as dredging, handicap access ramps at local beaches and bulkhead inspections. He believes that “keeping the beaches open to all for public access is very important.” He is running as a Republican, Conservative, Democrat and Independent. He is on a slate with Mr. Horowitz, Mr. Warner and Mr. Law.

Ed Warner (R, C, I)

Mr. Warner has served 11 years as a trustee so far and is currently board president. He is a bayman who says he believes in “fighting very hard for your rights to go fishing and use the beaches and bays.” Mr. Warner also supports creating a Mecox Bay management plan and supports using Community Preservation Fund money for projects such as catch basin cleaning and other clean-up projects in the waters. He is running on a slate as a Republican, Conservative and Independent alongside Mr. Horowitz, Mr. Stafford and Mr. Law.

Ann Welker (D)

Ms. Welker describes herself as a “water woman.” She is a swim and water sport instructor and volunteer with the Surfrider Task Force that tests water quality in town. She supports maintaining and protecting surface water quality and preserving public access to the water, and would like to encourage annual pump-outs of home septic systems. She would like the trustees “to be the voice of environmental leadership.” She is running as a Democrat on a slate with Mr. Glanz, Mr. Pell and Mr. Fisher.

Comments