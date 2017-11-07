East Hampton Town Board Adopts 2018 Budget

by Christine Sampson

The East Hampton Town Board last Thursday unanimously approved a 2018 budget of about $77.76 million, which was discussed at two board meetings and one public hearing.

Since Supervisor Larry Cantwell proposed the budget in September, several adjustments have been made, including an additional $3,000 for the town’s Arts Council, $1,500 for the Anti-Bias Task Force, $10,000 for a fisheries study, $10,000 more for Project MOST, $30,000 for public service mailings and $8,750 for several lines in the airport fund plus $31,000 in the airport’s contingency line. Budget officer Len Bernard said these increases are offset by more revenue and anticipated decreases in individual employees’ benefits needs.

The initial budget was driven by increases in employee salaries and benefits, a handful of new positions in the town and debt service. It also includes $2 million for new affordable housing projects, increases in the police and public safety budgets and $1.5 million for new capital projects.

According to Mr. Bernard, the year-over-year spending increase is 3.6 percent, yet remains about $237,000 below the state-mandated tax levy cap. He said the town tax rate will increase by 1.44 percent for homeowners within town limits and by 1.55 percent for homeowners within East Hampton Village borders. Mr. Bernard quantified that by saying for a house assessed at $4,000, which amounts to about $700,000 on the market, the tax increase in the town is about $17.12 and in the village about $6.96.

