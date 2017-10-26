East Hampton Declares Emergency Over Southern Pine Beetle Infestation

by Christine Sampson

An outbreak of a Southern pine beetle infestation in a section of Northwest Woods has led East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell to declare a state of emergency for the town in an effort to combat and control the infestation.

“The threat of tree loss from pine beetle infestation of pitch pine forests is great where an outbreak spreads rapidly during certain times of the year,” Mr. Cantwell said in a news release Thursday. “…The Town of East Hampton has declared an emergency given the current outbreak of the pine beetle across a significant and growing area of the pitch pine forest in a part of Northwest and the threat to the outbreak spreading further.”

The town estimates more than 2,000 trees are affected on both public and private properties, and has implemented a tree felling program to cut infested trees to the ground, which is the recommended management technique, on public property. If a private property owner suspects pitch pines on his or her land are affected, he or she can call the town’s Department of Land Management at (631) 324-7420 for more information and to arrange for a site visit.

Mr. Cantwell signed an emergency order Thursday that acknowledges a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warning that says, according to the town, “the infestation will continue to spread to other public and private properties that are dominated by pitch pines if not managed, posing the threat of creating an environmental catastrophe of tens of thousands of pitch pines being killed by these beetles.” The emergency order is in effect for five days unless otherwise amended, modified or rescinded, or until the emergency is over if fewer than five days have passed.

According to information provided by the town, adult pine beetles are typically black or red-brown in color and are about two to four millimeters in length, or about the size of a grain of rice. Native to the southeastern United States, the pine beetles are known to enter pine trees through crevices in the bark and then create S-shaped tunnels in the tissue just beneath the bark. Trees impacted by the beetles typically die within two to four months.

Signs of an infestation include popcorn-shaped clumps of resin on the exterior of a tree’s bark, shotgun-patterned holes in bark, S-shaped tunnels underneath the bark and reddish-brown needles of pine trees that have recently died.

Under the state of emergency, the town has the ability to hire private contractors as necessary to manage the beetles, and has the ability to enter private property with the owner’s consent to inspect trees for infestations. The town will also be able to spend money on these services, which will not include the removal, chipping, cutting and processing of felled trees.

