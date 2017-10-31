East End Architecture At Top of Its Game

by Gavin Menu

The mantles at Blaze Makoid Architecture and Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects just got even more impressive.

The first of the two Bridgehampton-based firms recently won a pair of 2017 Archi Award Commendations at the AIA Long Island Chapter’s 53rd annual Archi Awards. Both projects fell under the “Residential, Over $3 Million Category” one a 6,000-square-foot residence called Martis Camp 506 in Truckee, California, and the other a complete remodeling of a 10,000-square-foot modern spec house at Old Orchard in East Hampton.

“The language of simple wood and glass elements offers a recognizable contrast to the aluminum skin of the existing building and begins to warm the material palette,” according to a press release. “A new wood ‘tube’ was added to bisect the main structure, creating an entry plinth a few steps above the existing floor and setting up a visual alignment with a new pool house structure across the property. The second and third elements occur at either end of the existing structure, separated by small glass bridges.”

Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects snared three Excellence in Architecture Commendation Awards — for House On The Point, a modestly sized oceanfront home designed for an informal active family; Duneside, located within an inherited, irregularly shaped footprint; and Dune Crest, which presented a whole host of challenges.

“We were asked to design a beach house for a family with grown children, which would be flexible enough to meet current needs as well as any possible future family expansion, all on a very limited budget,” a press release explained. “A renovation of the existing, dilapidated structure was carefully considered, but proved cost prohibitive. The steep site provided an opportunity to have a regular and efficient, single-story volume on the north side, in keeping with the street-side character, while growing to three stories on the downhill, south side.

“A garage and cabana was placed at the south end of the pool, which screened the neighbors to the south, and concealed the parking. Materials were chosen for their durability, value, low maintenance and their ability to coexist comfortably within a dunescape setting.”

Comments