Democrats Sweep Town Board, Supervisor Races in East Hampton

by Kathryn Menu

Democrats swept the town board and supervisor races in East Hampton Town Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections. Current deputy mayor Peter Van Scoyoc took 61.3% or 3,652 of the 5,958 votes cast in the race for town supervisor, with Republican Manny Vilar earning 38.6% of the vote with 2,301 ballots cast in his favor. There were five write-in votes.

Democratic candidate and town board incumbent Kathee Burke-Gonzalez earned 34.17% of ballots cast in town board race with 3,889 in her favor as the top vote getter. She was followed by her running mate, attorney Jeffrey Bragman, who carried 27.36% of the vote in that race with 3,114 ballots cast in support of his candidacy. Republican candidates Paul Giardina and Gerard “Jerry” Larsen captured 19.44% and 18.98%, or 2,212 and 2,160, respectively.

In other contested races, incumbent town assessor and Democrat Eugene C. De Pasquale III was easily elected to another term in office over Republican challenger Tina S. Silverman, taking 68.95% of the vote in that race.

Comments