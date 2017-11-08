Democrats Roll To Victory in Southampton

by Kathryn Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Jubilant Democrats gathered at Buckley’s Inn Between in Hampton Bays Tuesday night to cheer a sweeping victory by their party in Southampton Town elections.

Incumbent Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and incumbent Councilwoman Julie Lofstad easily won reelection and were joined in the winner’s circle by Tommy John Schiavoni of North Haven, who won the second open seat on the town board.

“This is a good night to be a Democrat,” said Mr. Schneiderman, who recently announced he would switch his own affiliation from the Independence to the Democratic Party later this month. With a microphone in hand, Mr. Schneiderman announced results s if he was calling a slow moving horse race.

“I feel really good,” said Ms. Lofstad, who first ran for town board in 2015 but came up short. She won a special election early in 2016 to complete the term of Councilman Brad Bender. With her first four-year term in front of her, Ms. Lofstad said, “I still consider myself a newbie in politics. I want to be a public servant.”

Mr. Schiavoni, who was accompanied by his daughter, Anna Francesca, and son, Thomas, was visibly tense as the results came in, even though they consistently showed him with a 600-to-700 vote lead for second place in a four-way race for two openings.

“I’m honored to be chosen as a councilman,” he said.

“We ran really good candidates and we ran as a team,” said Democratic Party chairman Gordon Herr.

“I’m speechless,” said Robin Long, the Democrats’ campaign manager. “When was the last time the Democrats had four of five seats on the Southampton Town Board?”

In other key races, Highway Superintendent Alex Gregor, an Independence Party member who was cross-endorsed by the Democrats, held off his Republican challenger, Lance Aldrich, a former deputy highway superintendent, and Bridget Fleming won an easy race for Suffolk County legislator.

Democrats cheered the election of Ann Welker to town Trustee, which is believed to be the first time a woman has been elected to that board in the town’s history.

Incumbents Bill Pell and Bruce Stafford led all candidates. Two other incumbents, Ed Warner Jr. and Scott Horowitz, held their seats.

There were early signs the Democrats would do well. Shortly after the polls closed, results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections that were projected on a large screen showed Ms. Lofstad with a commanding early lead and Mr. Schiavoni showing a surprising lead over Republicans Stan Glinka and Thea Dombrowski-Fry.

Mr. Schneiderman received 8,172 votes, or 62 percent, to turn back Republican Ray Overton, who received 4,872 votes, or 37 percent. In the council race, Ms. Lofstad received 7,843 votes, or 31 percent, while Mr. Schiavoni received 6,848 votes, or 27 percent. Mr. Glinka came in third with 6,017 votes, while his Republican running mate, Thea Dombrowski-Fry received 4,528 or about 18 percent.

Mr. Herr said there were 890 absentee ballots outstanding, making it difficult for Mr. Glinka to overtake Mr. Schiavoni.

