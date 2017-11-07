Carissa’s Bread Whips Up Gingerbread Pie

by Kathryn Menu

Thanksgiving morning has always been very special to Carissa Waechter.

For the founder of Carissa’s Breads — which opened its new East Hampton storefront over the summer — the holiday signifies time with family, friends and, perhaps most importantly, fall food.

“In the past, we always did our pie pick-ups at Amber Waves in Amagansett,” she said, “and the fields are always so gorgeous with warm colors at this time of year.”

With a pie roster of her own, Waechter is introducing her newest addition to the mix: Gingerbread Pie, a combination of spices in a custard filling on a spiced crust with cinnamon and nutmeg, best served warm accompanied by vanilla-infused creme fraiche.

“The inspiration behind this pie is that it the holiday season at our new store. The bakery has become like a home to us, so we wanted to share that with comforting food,” she said. “I think the Gingerbread Pie really showcases that with its warming spices and nostalgic aroma. The key secret is toasting all of the spices really well before making the gingerbread base. It’s also key to making our kitchen smell delicious!”

For a full selection of pies, or to pre-order, please visit carissasthebakery.com.

