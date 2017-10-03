Business: Halstead Pays it Forward, Staycation in Style, Say ‘No’ to Hibernation

by Gavin Menu

Staycation In Style

Take advantage of new packages at The Baker House 1650, located on the outskirts of East Hampton Village, for a home-away-from-home vacation this season.

The Fall Harvest Package, starting at $1,588.68 and available weekends only, includes a two-night stay, two bottles of apple cider upon arrival, a voucher for apple picking at The Milk Pail U-Pick Farm — good for a 10-pound bag of apples — a Baker House canvas tote bag, and $100 dining credit toward a local restaurant.

For a weekday option, try the Wine Tasting Package, which could also be used for two weekend nights. For weekday rates starting at $624, or weekend rates starting at $1,588.68, enjoy a private wine tasting for two at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, a bottle of Wölffer wine and a fruit and cheese board upon arrival and $75 dining credit toward a local restaurant.

Both packages must be booked by calling the inn at least 24 hours prior. For more information, please call (631) 324-4081 or visit bakerhouse1650.com.

Halstead Pays It Forward

Halstead Real Estate recently sponsored two events benefiting causes close to home: the East Hampton Open Golf Outing — which raised money for the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA East Hampton RECenter — and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s eighth annual benefit, which welcomed more than 500 attendees.

“Halstead Real Estate was honored to partake in raising money for the non-profit organization dedicated to placing stray dogs in loving homes,” according to a press release. “With offices in both East Hampton and Southampton, Halstead and its agents are proud to give back to the communities in which they work.”

Say No To Winter Hibernation

Summer may be over, but Hamptons Gym Corp. is full steam ahead, with new classes, a new juice bar, new trainers — Mary Kathleen Weber and Jennifer Rosas — and deep discounts for students and teachers this fall.

Hamptons Gym, a certified affiliate of Tribe Team Training, has recently launched a new six-week session of the small group training program, which includes the following classes: TribeFIT, TribeCORE, TribeLIFE and TribePUNCH. Led by Stephanie Bormuth, Tribe Team Training is open to people of all fitness levels for $319.

“Tribe is really unique in my mind. You go in not knowing anybody on your team and after the six weeks, you bonded over this one thing you’ve all been able to accomplish, whether it’s losing weight or finally being able to do that chin up,” Bormuth said. “Tribe’s motto is, ‘Together we achieve more,’ so by being there to support each other, it’s only going to increase results and make you do more.”

More additions include Row Core Interval — a low-impact, high-intensity workout that focuses on core strength and endurance training — offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Southampton gym, and Core De Force Live, an empowering, core-focused cardio workout inspired by the highest-octane sport in the world: mixed martial arts. It is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m., all at the Sag Harbor gym.

After class, stop by Juice Harbor, an on-site fix for fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls, open daily from 7 a.m. to close.

For more information, please call (631) 725-0707 or visit hamptonsgymcorp.com.

Where Sea Meets the Sky

Don’t forget to RSVP by Wednesday, October 11, to the Eastern Long Island Audubon Society’s annual “Celebrating Birding” dinner the following Wednesday, October 18, at 6 p.m. at Cowfish restaurant, located at 258 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.

The New Orleans-style buffet kicks off with a cash bar and a talk by guest speaker “Birding with the Fish Guy” Christopher Paparo, who trains and works with Emmy, a red-tailed hawk, as a licensed falconer, while also observing whales and dolphins as director of the Marine Sciences Center at Stony Brook Southampton.

Tickets are $55. For more information, please call (631) 281-6001 or visit easternlongislandaudubonsociety.org.

