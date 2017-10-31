Business: 3Q Real Estate Numbers, Morabito Expands to Sag Harbor, Baron’s Cove Honored

by Gavin Menu

Baron’s Cove Snares Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Award

Every year, Condé Nast Traveler asks readers to share their opinions on the best hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, airports, and cruise lines in the world. More than 300,000 readers submit millions of ratings, and tens of thousands of comments, this year voting on a record-breaking 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, 195 airports and a whopping 7,320 hotels and resorts.

Baron’s Cove, of Cape Resorts, located at 31 West Water Street in Sag Harbor, was recognized as the fifth top hotel in the New York State and the Mid-Atlantic region in the 30th annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

“We are so proud that Condé Nast Traveler readers have chosen to recognize Baron’s Cove for two years in a row”, said Curtis Bashaw, co-owner and co-managing partner of Cape Resorts, in a press release. “It is particularly gratifying and special to know it is the readers, our guests, who have chosen to celebrate Baron’s Cove — as well as three of our Cape May hotels — in this category. At our hotels, we strive not only to give our guests the best stay possible, but also to make magical and enduring memories with them.”

This is the second time in two consecutive years that Baron’s Cove has been honored. In 2016, it was voted the number one hotel in New York and Mid-Atlantic by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

For more information, please visit baronscove.com.

Real Estate: Third Quarter Numbers Are In

The third quarter in East End homes sales was like watching a bunch of “super balls bouncing in all different directions simultaneously,” according to Town & Country, where the $10 million to $20 million range found its grove again, with a 133 percent over-year explosion — from three sales in 2016 to seven in 2017, third quarter.

Six of the seven homes were in the Bridgehampton area, which includes Water Mill and Sagaponack, and accounted for more than 25 percent of the total home sales volume for the entire region — $158 million of $596 million posted for the third quarter.

Each of the two sales over $20 million occurred in East Hampton Village, and posted the highest median home sales price at nearly $4.4 million, which is 15 percent less than last year’s $5.25 million.

The Sag Harbor area, which includes Noyac and North Haven, went out to sea for three months, its number of home sales tanking by nearly 30 percent and total home sales volume sinking nearly 60 percent — reflective of zero sales $5 million and up.

“Collectively, we know why sales under $500K went down — there simply are few to none — but why the $5 million to $10 million price range dropped 56 percent, from 25 in 2016 to 11 in 2017, needs to be explored further,” explained CEO Judi Desiderio in a release.

Douglas Elliman is reporting a stable sales year over year, while remaining well above the quarterly average for a decade, though the “Hamptons middle” from $1 million to $5 million was the only segment to show sales gain.

As compared to this period last year, median sales price increased nearly 8 percent to $890,000 and the average sales price slipped 4 percent to almost $1.7 million. The number of sales held steady at 517 and the days on market was 132, down from 142. The listing discount was 11.6 percent — up from 8.8 percent — and listing inventory fell 4.4 percent to 1,465.

In the Hamptons Market Report from Brown Harris Stevens, highlights include a total number of South Fork sales and total dollar volume increase by 8.2 percent — from 316 to 342, and up to nearly $600 million.

The average sales price remained nearly the same at nearly $1.75 million, but the median price rose 5.8 percent to $899,500. The Westhampton area saw the highest number of sales — 32 percent, or 104 transactions, all of which came in under $5 million — and Bridgehampton saw the greatest relative increase in sales, with a jump from 9 to 19, or a 111 percent increase.

Morabito Team Expands to Sag Harbor

Douglas Elliman’s Enzo Morabito Team has expanded to Sag Harbor. The team’s leader, Enzo Morabito, is a veteran broker who has been a leader in the real estate business for the past 20-plus years. He and his team, which cover the bulk of the East End, have consistently achieved Elliman’s top honors, including multiple Chairman’s Circle awards and Pinnacle Awards.

Share This!









Comments