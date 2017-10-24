Breathe: Dining on Ayurvedic Principles

by Gavin Menu

Yoga and Ayurveda are very much two sides of the same coin.

The first is a cleansing practice aimed toward stripping away a lifetime of physical and mental conditioning, and so it would only make sense to eat wholesome, delicious, well-balanced food to strengthen and rejuvenate during this cleansing process.

That is where Ayurveda — and lunches at Tapovana — come in. Completely vegetarian and using the best local ingredients available, the cuisine is always homemade South Indian food based on Ayurvedic principals, according to Corey De Rosa, owner and director of the healing center, located in the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse at 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton.

“As words gets out, people are beginning to realize that they can come to lunch without coming to classes, so it makes for a beautiful well-rounded community,” De Rosa explained. “The good news is that both of these practices — yoga and eating well — have detoxification and rejuvenation built into them throughout, so you can have one without the other, if you’d like.

“As I always say, maybe not everyone is ready to take on a life-changing, spiritual endeavor such as yoga, but everyone eats!” he added. “All are welcome.”

Lunch is served on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, please call (631) 678-3905, or RSVP by emailing coreyderosa@yahoo.com.

Comments