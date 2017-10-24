Bonac Swim Team Clinches First-Ever League Title

by Gavin Menu

The East Hampton girls swim team, which includes key athletes from Pierson High School, defeated Harborfields, 92-76, in their home pool at the YMCA on October 18 to finish with a perfect 5-0 record, which sealed the team’s first ever League III Championship.

East Hampton head coach Craig Brierley describe the moment as “a wonderful accomplishment and a testament to the hard work the athletes put in.”

That said, Brierley and his swimmers were quickly back to work in preparation for the league championship meet, which occurred on Wednesday after press time at Hauppauge High School. Following that meet, swimmers who qualified for the Section XI Championships will compete at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood on Saturday, November 4, starting at 10 a.m.

“The girls have had some very impressive training sessions this past week as they completed the ninth week of the season,” Brierley reported. “The volume of their race pace training has started to decrease but the level/quality stays consistent as the girls begin to focus on increasing their preparedness to race effectively. The goal for the swimmers in the next two weeks is to peak for their most important competitions.”

Several swimmers swam personal best times in the league finale against Harborfields, including all three swimmers from Pierson. Kiara Bailey-Williams finished second in the 200 yard IM with a personal-best time of 2:29.13. Catalina Badilla swam a personal-best 58.55 in the 100 freestyle, and finished third, while Eva Doyle swam a 29.64 in her 50-yard leg of the 200 freestyle relay, which also represented a personal best time.

After the meet, the captains recognized East Hampton senior Angie Jeffrey as their choice for Swimmer of the Meet. Prior to the start of the meet, the team honored all its seniors, including Patricia Figueroa and Jade Maldonado from Bridgehampton, as well as Jeffrey, Vanesa Betancur, Lucy Emptage, Madison Jones and Isabella Swanson.

Nine swimmers have qualified for the Section XI meet, including Badilla (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), Jones (50, 100, 200 freestyle), Betancur (100 breaststroke), Sophia Swanson (50 and 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 butterfly), Isabella Swanson (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Julia Brierley (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Olivia Brabant (500 freestyle), Oona Foulser (500 freestyle) and Darcy McFarland (100 backstroke).

