Bits and Banter: Obsessed by Light, Audition at SCC, Festival in East Hampton

“Obsessed by the Light,” an exhibit of black-and-white photographs by John Stefanik, will be on view through November 14 at the John Jermain Memorial Library, located at 201 Main Street in Sag Harbor. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

On view are works that highlight Stefanik’s 30-year career studying light as it dances on eastern Long Island bays, waterways and the Atlantic Ocean, and filters through trees in the woods and, most recently, abandoned farmhouses on the North Fork and upstate New York.

“Each new site presents its challenges and demands as there is no easy ‘snap shot’ taken,” Stefanik said in a press release. “As in my photograph ‘Ancient Forest,’ the brilliant back lighting was hard to control and meter in that late summer evening, which became part of my series, ‘Light Between the Trees.’”

For more information, please call (63) 725-0049 or visit johnjermain.org.

A Fall Festival Worth The Wait

For the first time in more than 300 years, the East Hampton Village will put on a Fall Festival in Herrick Park on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Hosted by the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature 60 booths in the downtown park, where local artists, shopkeepers and non-profits can display their wares and information, while live music plays all day — from Gene Casey and the Lonesharks to Inda Eaton.

Experience a live community mural painting project; a YMCA-sponsored Kidzone, jumping house, and climbing wall; and hands-on science and art projects sponsored by the East End Children’s Museum in the gazebo. Look out for a magic show, an aerial trapeze display, a pumpkin carving contest, and a costume parade at noon.

“It’s a true community event to celebrate fall and the harvest season, as well as to showcase our wonderful businesses and organizations,” Steve Ringel, executive director of the Chamber, said in a press release.

Admission is free. To secure a booth, call (631) 324-0362 or email steven@easthamptonchamber.com.

Audition For “Crimes of the Heart” At SCC

Center Stage will hold open auditions for performances of Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart” — directed by Joan M. Lyons — on Tuesday, October 24, and Wednesday, October 25, at 6 p.m. at the Levitas Center for the Arts at the Southampton Cultural Center, located at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton.

The audition will include readings from the script for the following roles:

Lenny (Female, 30) – Celebrating her birthday, older sister to Meg and Babe. Maternal, responsible, trying to keep things together. Lonely.

Meg (Female, 27) – Middle McGrath sister. She was wild in high school and left for California to pursue a failing singing career, breaks hearts along the way.

Babe (Female, 24) – Youngest McGrath sister. Sweet, a little crazy, naïve, impetuous.

Chick (Female, 29) – First cousin to the McGrath sisters. Exudes a superficial Southern charm, is self-absorbed and obsessed with appearances.

Doc (Male, 30) – Meg’s ex-boyfriend who has recently returned to Hazelhurst, now married to a Yankee with children.

Barnette (Male, 26) – Babe’s lawyer, bright and ambitious, working his first real case. Holds a grudge and wants revenge.

Performances will begin on January 12 and stage through January 28. For more information or for a script, please email jlyons@ackermanpartners.com

