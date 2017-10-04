ATVs, Dirt Bikes Kicking Up Controversy on Town Trails

by Christine Sampson

By Stephen J. Kotz

Southampton Town has a vast network of trails, where hikers and nature lovers can slip away to enjoy some peace and solitude. But some of those trails’ most ardent guardians say motorized dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles are wreaking havoc with them and the flora and fauna they are intended to showcase.

“I don’t know if they understand the damage they do,” said Dai Dayton, the president of the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt. “They gun the engines and kick out the soil, baring roots, uprooting plants. It’s the most upsetting during the turtle breeding season.”

Ms. Dayton said while some riders may be ignorant of the law, others are openly flouting it, ignoring signs that clearly state that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trails. They aren’t allowed on any other nature preserve, for that matter, or on any public land across Long Island.

“The only place on Long Island where it is legal is private property,” she said. “And then you have to have the written permission of the owner to ride.”

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said he was aware of the concerns of Ms. Dayton and other trails advocates. “It’s both dangerous and a nuisance to people who want to take advantage of the serenity of the trails,” he said of ATVS on the trails.

Last summer, on four different occasions, police assigned several officers, on their own ATVs, to patrol the trails and look for violators. “If they find someone, they stop them,” the chief said, adding that repeat offenders can have their cycles impounded and then have to pay a fee to retrieve them. He encouraged hikers who encounter motorized vehicles on the trails to call police immediately.

The chief added that many riders gain access to the trails along the power lines that run along the spine of the moraine, and Ms. Dayton said even though efforts are made to block off new trails cut by ATVs, they simply bushwhack their way around barriers and cause even more damage.

Ms. Dayton said her most recent encounter with ATV riders came in late August when two of them passed her as she hiked on a trail in the green belt. Police did manage to catch those two riders and Southampton Town Police said both were ticketed for illegally riding on the trails. On Sunday, Ms. Dayton said a volunteer at the green belt’s nature center in Bridgehampton encountered another ATV and called police.

With the town board considering its 2018 budget in the coming weeks, Ms. Dayton said her organization would request that funding be included to hire an open space ranger to oversee the town’s trails and enforce the ban on ATVs. Councilwoman Julie Lofstad, the town board’s liaison to the town’s trails advisory committee, could not be reached for comment.

Ken Kindler, who now lives in Ronkonkoma, but remains a member of both the East Hampton and Southampton trails societies, said ATVs “cause decades of damage in just a matter of week,” as they dig up sandy soil creating deep ruts that result in erosion when it rains. Then, he said, there is the damage they cause to wildlife, running over garter snakes, box turtles and other creatures. “Watching these vehicles careening through the trails just makes me sick,” he said.

Mr. Kindler said trails advocates face a tough battle because even as money to purchase land for preservation continues to pour in through the Community Preservation Fund, towns like Southampton are constrained by a tax cap that makes it difficult to expand payrolls. “We are doubling the amount of land we are acquiring but cutting the personnel in half,” he said.

He said there was no easy answer, admitting it was impossible for police to be everywhere at once and suggesting it was unlikely people who liked riding ATVs, would readily admit they are doing anything wrong.

Marilyn Kirkbright, the president of the Southampton Trails Preservation Society and a member of the town’s trails advisory committee, said her organization’s members were frustrated. “We have had meetings with the town. We’ve done pretty much all we could do,” she said.

The trails society has offered to pay for cameras that could be mounted on trails to monitor activity, “but they require monitoring and would become an ongoing expense for the town,” she said.

The town has about 300 miles of trails, she said, making it next to impossible for police to keep their eye on the entire network.

“The town did put up signs at a number of places,” Ms. Kirkbright said, “but I think we do need a greater awareness on the part of the public.”

