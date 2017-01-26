Zeldin Requests Feedback from Constituents via Online Survey

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin has published a survey on his official Congressional website for constituents to provide feedback on hot-button issues.

The five-question survey asks questions such as “Do you believe our country is on the right track or wrong track?” and “Do you believe Congress should be a check and balance on President [Donald] Trump or help President Trump pass his agenda?”

The survey asks for a respondent’s first name, last name, zip code, and email address as mandatory information. It is available at zeldin.house.gov/2017-legislative-survey-0.

Rep. Zeldin’s contact information in all three of his offices, Patchogue, Riverhead, and Washington, D.C., is also available on the website for those who wish to send additional comments.

