Zac Brown Tribute Band Concert at Bay Street

by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will have A Zac Brown Tribute Band Concert on March 4 at 8 p.m.

Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) is the premier tribute to the chart-topping Zac Brown Band. With 12 number-one singles and three Grammy wins, the Zac Brown Band is one of the hottest names in the music business and ZBTB is the first tribute to their recorded music and live shows. Not only does ZBTB capture the sound and creativity of the Zac Brown Band, but they bring a similar atmosphere of family to their shows.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event and available online at baystreet.org, or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at (631) 725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dan’s Papers, Fighting Chance WEHM 92.9/96.9 and WLNG 92.1 sponsor this concert.

