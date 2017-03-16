Tick Tips for an Expected Bad Season Ahead

by Gavin Menu

While “tick checks” are a daily part of life on the East End, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that 2017 is going to be particularly abundant season in terms of the sheer number of black legged ticks — a result, says Brian Kelly of East End Tick and Mosquito Control, of an expected increase in the population of animals that serve as the primary carriers of the arachnid, known commonly as the deer tick.

“Summer 2017 is sure to be a bad tick season on the East End,” said Mr. Kelly. “This past fall as been a banner season for acorns with huge numbers having fallen. From acorns grow mighty oaks, but also from acorns, grow squirrels, deer and mice — all of whom consider the acorn the cheese burger of the forest. Soon there will be a population explosion of small mammals such as mice and following that, a copious profusion of crawling, questing ticks.”

Black legged ticks transmit several diseases, including Lyme disease, human anaplasmosis and babesiosis, with Lone Star ticks — a recent addition to the ecosystem — causing complications including the alpha gal allergy to meat.

Kelly has a few tips homeowners can use to prepare themselves for the season.

Remember ticks can be found just about anywhere , so use a tick repellent when going outdoors and remember to check for ticks often.

Keep your pets confined to your landscaped lawn and never allow them to enter the woods or woods edge.

A professional rodent control program around your home will greatly reduce the number of ticks on your property.

Remind children of the dangers of going into the woods and teach youngsters to check themselves for ticks too .

Keep a tick removal kit ready, so you are prepared if you do come across an embedded tick.

Homeowners should remember to keep the grass cut short and don’t over water your plants and shrubs as ticks are attracted to long grass and cool damp areas.

Ivy, pachysandra and other ground cover are major tick hot spots and should be avoided.

At the end of the day, Kelly noted the best way to gain control over the tick population on your property is to spray monthly, April through October. For more information, visit tickcontrol.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments